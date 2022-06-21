Coweta comes together to help hardworking teen

COWETA, Okla. — A brave teen, the kindness of strangers, and good old fashion hard work all come together in a sweet story coming out of Coweta.

The story begins with a chance meeting just around the corner from the 14-year-old Davion Goin’s home. You see, Davion is an entrepreneur.

"I just like to work hard," says Davion.

He's mowed lawns for the last two years but ran into a problem this summer. His equipment died, and he had clients waiting.

"I didn't have no mower or weed eater, so I didn't know what I was going to do," Davion said.

That's when he spotted the Burgett Lawn Care team of Josh and Jon hard at work. Gathering up the courage, Davion asked the men for a favor.

"I was like, do you think he would let me use your push mower so I can mow that yard down there? You can watch me," said Davion.

Owner Josh Burgett tells us, "Something inside me said today's your lucky day. So we finished the lawn around the corner, and he started the push mower with one pull, and I was like, this kid knows what he's doing."

"He was like, 'man, you're fast,' and I told him yes, Sir," said Davion.

Impressed by young Davion's can-do attitude and strong work ethic, Josh felt compelled to do more on the drive home that night.

"I said, man; we gotta get this kid some stuff. If somebody wants to work that hard, there should be nothing that stops him. He has the want; he just needs the opportunity," said Josh.

So Josh took to social media to put out a call for help. He wanted to see if anybody had anything they wanted to donate to Davion's lawn business. What happened next would become the talk of the town.

