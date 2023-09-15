Collinsville man believes he may have biggest Pepsi collection in Oklahoma

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A Collinsville man is taking "the Pepsi Challenge" to the next level.

"Pepsi runs in my blood," says Roger Moats.

Roger is so passionate about Pepsi that he's building what appears to be his own personal Pepsi museum.

"My hope is to have this building completely full of Pepsi someday," says Roger.

Roger estimates his collection is around 10,000 items and believes it's the biggest in Oklahoma. It's a treasure trove more than 20 years in the making, and it turns out Roger's Pepsi connection is even sweeter than the soda.

"In school, I was known as the Pepsi kid," says Roger.

You see — his Uncle used to drive a Pepsi truck, and at as young as 5 or 6, Roger would tag along for the ride.

"He would come to pick me up, and we would run the route. He would then take me to school, and then he would be waiting for me in the afternoon. When I got out of school, we would go run the route again," recalls Roger.

Those special memories inspired the collection.

"He was like a second dad to me, so this is kind of carrying on his memory. He passed away in 2000. This is just how I connect with and remember him," says Roger.

A few of his Uncle's pieces, like a vending machine, started the collection, and it has grown from there. "Most of it is what I pick up from auctions or other collections," says Roger.

There are signs, Santa’s, and so many cans. "I easily have 2000 cans here. 2000 cans from all over the world. There's Russia, Brazil, Canada."

Then there are bottles with international flavors that never came to the States. There's even a NASA Pepsi in this collection. Rogers also has a Barbie, Banks, and a bottle from when Pepsi began.

"Caleb Bradham, the inventor of Pepsi, bottled Pepsi in medicine bottles to begin with, and there are six different sizes. I have one, and that's kind of a special bottle someday. I hope to have all six of them," says Roger.

It seems Roger has found the Joy of Pepsi, and this Pop is hopeful his kids will buy into all this someday. "My youngest, I think she's the one that's going to follow in my footsteps and enjoy this and take this to the next level," says Roger.

For Roger, this collection is about more than Pepsi. It's a toast to the sweet life and the Uncle who taught him to drink it all in. "I tell people all the time I grew up on a Pepsi truck- and I literally did," said Roger.

Roger says someday, he hopes to open up his collection to the public. He’d also love to find more Pepsi collectors across the state, gather, talk, and enjoy a Pepsi together.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.