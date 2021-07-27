Care Portal helps connect community with parents and children in need

TULSA, Okla. — There are hundreds of children in foster care across Eastern Oklahoma with about 1,200 of them right here in Tulsa.

With every child comes a great need.

Whether it be from their foster family or the child's parent who might need only one small item before they're allowed to reunify.

There is an organization that aims to help parents get back on their feet and their child back home.

Care Portal is an online platform that connects community members and churches to parents and foster parents in need.

A caseworker simply uploads a need like a crib, car seat, or bus pass to Care Portal on behalf of a parent. People in the community or congregations can donate or purchase those items for the parents.

“So if in Tulsa, Oklahoma, if you don't have a car, and you are trying to fix some of the situations that lead to your child to be removed? How are you going to have a job without transportation? How are you going to go get groceries? How are you going to visit your child without transportation? So a $45 bus pass here that you can buy at any Kwik Trip pretty much in the city can,” says Chris Campbell, the executive director for the 111 Project and Care Portal.

