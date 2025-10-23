CALI'S CART: Rescue dog's legacy inspires pet food pantry in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Best friends are one in a million, and Megan Quickle found hers one Saturday when she wasn't even looking.

"Cali was what you would call my soul dog. She was a rescue from the Tulsa Animal Rescue Foundation," Quickle said.

The Pitbull, originally named Hope, had escaped a house fire and found hope and a home with Megan.

"The amazing thing is, I live with Type 1 Diabetes, and Cali started exhibiting signs of recognizing low blood sugars in me, and it was like, oh my gosh, this dog is doing things that others pay you know so much to have a diabetes service dog," Quickle said. "And so, we went and had her trained to be my diabetes service dog. When I say that we rescued her, she really rescued me."

The pair's unbreakable bond was part of a Today Show story in 2020. A year later, on Thanksgiving, Cali passed away.

"I have thousands of pictures of her. but one is really special. She was always watching over me. Every time I look at this picture, =she feels close to my heart. I just know that she's always with me," Quickle said.

And Cali's memory and life of service live on now in a tribute where Megan works through Cali's Cart.

"Her living legacy is to feed other pets here at Broken Arrow Neighbors," Quickle said.

That's how pet food, supplies, and toys found a space at the food pantry for clients.

Broken Arrow Neighbors has been serving the community for 43 years. Quickle, the Executive Director tells 2 News BAN serves about 8,000 people a year through its Client Choice Food Pantry, and Cali's Cart now provides pet food.

"If they need pet food, we want to make sure that the human food is going for humans, and then we have dog and cat food to feed those pets as well," Quickle said.

For Dan Simon and his best friend, Bubby the Chihuahua, Cali's Cart helps.

"I live by myself, so he means a lot to me, he does," Simon said.

Simon appreciates the simple service.

"Yeah, they just put it in a little bag. I don't even know what kind it is. It doesn't make any difference. He doesn't turn it down," Simon said.

Since its inception, over 1,800 families have been recipients of Cali's Cart. It's a need Broken Arrow Neighbors has seen grow.

"It is a huge, huge need, but it goes very quickly. While the shelves may be full today, they'll be empty tonight," Quickle said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Broken Arrow Neighbors Community Resource Center located at 315 West College in Broken Arrow or in turquoise tubs around the city.

"The two Southern Agricultures in Broken Arrow, Tractor Supply Co., and Atwood's have amazing turquoise tubs at the checkout stands. If you see our turquoise tub, that's where you can donate food. Cali's Cart is 100% donated by the public," Quickle said.

It's a pet project where neighbors help neighbors.

"Broken Arrow neighbors, they're great. They do so much for so many people," Simon said.

Now, so many pets who are family, like Cali, benefit from her legacy.

"If Cali's living legacy is to make sure pets are fed in our community, I can't imagine anything better," Quickle said.

In addition to the donation tubs, Southern Agriculture on Kenosha will put up a Cali's Cart Christmas tree starting Thanksgiving weekend.

If you'd like to learn more, you can reach out to Broken Arrow Neighbors here.

