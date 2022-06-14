Broken Arrow stylist creates national buzz

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow stylist representing Oklahoma in a National competition did better than anyone ever has in our state. Rachel Taylor's story is of transformation, both for herself and her models.

She took part in Sport Clips "The Look" competition. "'The Look' competition is a competition for our stylists within Sport clips. It gives them the opportunity to really show their creative side," says Sport Clips Area Coach Stefanie Irvin. Irvin adds the company has more than 1,800 stores in the U.S. and Canada. She encouraged stylist Rachel Taylor to take part.

"I think I initially said no," said Rachel.

She did enter and took on the contest's challenge to create a music-inspired look. She says she decided "to make this person look like they are front and center lead singer for the music band."

Taylor then enlisted her boyfriend Colby Palafox to help.

"She asked if I could be the model, and I said yes. Then said she wasn't finished with the question, she said could she dye my hair, and I said yes because I believed in her," says Colby.

Rachel's style won the state, then the region, then she moved on to the last round. "I was the first person from Sport clips in Oklahoma to make it to the top 5," says Rachel.

The finals took Rachel to Nashville, and from there, the challenge was to make another music-inspired look in just 20 minutes with a model she had just met.

In front of a crowd of 3,000, Rachel finished the look.

"It was really nerve-wracking," she said.

She won an honorable mention, an all-expense-paid trip, and $5,000 from the owners of her Broken Arrow Sport Clips. Rachel walked away with a lesson in confidence too.

"Say yes, even if it's scary, take a couple of minutes to say yes and worry about the rest later because if you don't say yes, you'll never have an opportunity to grow," says Rachel.

To learn more about the competition, click here: https://sportclips.com.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday at 6pm to learn more about Rachel.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.