Broken Arrow music teacher impacts her students

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Almost everyone can name a past teacher who somehow impacted their life for the better.

Rosewood Elementary music teacher Michelle McCarver is one of those teachers.

After teaching music for eight years in Broken Arrow, a new opportunity opened up at Rosewood Elementary, but it would take hours of hard work and commitment.

“When I walked into the classroom, at the beginning of the school year, there was literally nothing,” said McCarver.

McCarver built Rosewood's music program from the ground up, starting with an empty room.

In her spare time, she wrote numerous grant proposals to help supply her classroom with instruments.

Now, when it's time for every student to put down their pencil and pick up an instrument, they each have their own to play.

McCarver says “music is a break away from that pencil and paper." She also says there is something magical about putting a new instrument in a student's hand.

McCarver's love for her students and music isn't going unrecognized. This year she won Broken Arrow's District Teacher of the Year and her music program is thriving.

