Boston Torrence: Still Shining

TULSA, Okla. — For Boston Torrence, art of the shoe shine is good for the ‘sole.'

"I tell people you only look as good as your shoes!" says Boston, a long-time shoe shiner.

Shoe shining is a craft this now grandfather first took a shine to as a kid. "I shined shoes when I was growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, at a Shine parlor from the time I was nine to when I got out of high school," said Boston.

Boston moved to Tulsa in 1985. "I was doing printing work at the time, and the company I was with went out of business, and I couldn't find a job. So, I went back to shining shoes," said Boston. And he's been spreading "Shoe Smiles" through his company with that name in Oklahoma ever since.

"I worked out of the airport for 27 years," said Boston. Business was good there, but he says it lost luster after 9/11. Enhanced rules and regulations led to him leaving Tulsa International and opening his place. "I opened up a shop on Admiral and Memorial, which is something I always wanted to do, have a place where I can come in and sit down and sell stuff. That worked out very well until the pandemic hit," said Boston.

Not ready to call it quits, Boston's landed a new space on South Denver. His new location in the Tulsa County courthouse is a popular shoeshine spot. A popular shoeshiner named Harold was here for 24 years before he retired in 2018, and a man named Chester was there long before that. Boston hopes their good luck rubs off on him.

"He does a wonderful job," said Robert Mann, Boston's first customer on his first day here. Mann explained, "I sat in his chair, and three or four people asked to be next to be next before I even got out, so it was a privilege and an honor."

Customer Mark Harper said time spent in Boston's stand is well spent. "There's conversation, and you get a nice shine on my shoes or boots. I hate doing it myself," laughed Harper.

Boston said he enjoys the work and the camaraderie.

"Establish good friendships with the people on the stand, and that's what's important to me," says Boston. And over the years, the stand he currently works out of has seen its fair share of friends. "This was the first shoeshine stand that I ever bought, and I own like six now- but this is my favorite," said Boston.

It's hard to miss this hand-carved beauty alongside Boston's big smile and positive attitude. "I like to say it's the best 10 minutes of your day!" exclaimed Boston.

He's proof even a few setbacks can't stop some from shining.

You can find Boston on the Plaza Level of the Tulsa County Courthouse at 500 South Denver Avenue. He's there Monday through Thursday, 8 am-5 pm, and Friday, 8 am-12 pm.

