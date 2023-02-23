Bixby teacher launches unique after school program

BIXBY, Okla. — The school day is over, but if you ask some Central Elementary kids in Bixby, they'll tell you the fun has just begun. They're part of a new after-school program.

"It's called Fitness club! It's like where we get your body moving," says 2nd grader Evie Baldwin.

Classmate Vivian Griffin adds, "I really like all the exercises and games, and I really like seeing my friends."

Physical education teacher Jamie Copenhaver, known as "Coach C" started this free, after-school club.

"I came from a school that had a lot of after-school programs. When I came here and asked if we had any, Principal Haynes said we didn't have anything going, but at the time we still had Covid stuff going on," says Coach C.

With the restrictions changing, Coach C introduced these heart-pumping, smile-inducing after-school sessions.

"We came up with Fitness Club trying to incorporate functional fitness things that they may carry on for the rest of their life," says Coach C.

That includes yoga, rock climbing, cardio drumming, and mini-golf- the class favorite.

"I actually just got a grant where I was able to make a nine-hole golf course that I can put in here!" says Coach C.

Coach C, a former classroom teacher, works math and reading into her workouts too. She says, "I know how important it is for them to get those skills wherever they can get them."

For example, the kids read the instructions on the yoga cubes. Numbers get equal play time too. Children do everything from counting golf strokes to counting along with the countdown clock.

Coach C has not only a love for her students and fitness but also for Bixby. Her Spartan roots run deep.

"I've been in Bixby my whole life. I graduated from here. I had PE and played basketball in here, so it's nice to be back home," she says.

And it's clear she's a hit with her students. "My favorite thing is my teacher, Coach C. She's very nice, sweet, and she's very smart and strong," says Vivian.

The club is held once a week, for a month, for each grade.

Evie exclaims, " I love Fitness Club! It's a great place to be."

When 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin asked Coach C why she chooses to stay late to do this, she said, "First of all, I want to be an outlet for these kids that go home and don't have a way to be outside and play—the kids who just go home and play video games or watch tv. And second, I'll take any chance I get to have relationships with my students. I love them. They're the best."

It's a one-of-a-kind Fitness Club started by an educator willing to go the extra mile.

Coach C tells us they are working on the details of the next fitness club right now.

The school’s principal sends out an email to all the parents in the grade to let them know when it is and a link to register. Space is limited and it fills up quickly, so Coach C advises parents to act quickly if their kids want to get involved. You can learn more about Central Elementary here: https://www.bixbyps.org/o/bixby-central-elementary.

