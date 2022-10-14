Bixby coach brings commitment, dedication from the sidelines

BIXBY, Okla. — A team is made up of more than the players on the field. One Bixby Spartan is a superstar on the sidelines.

Vinnie Hondros has been a fixture in Bixby Football for over a decade.

"We love having Vinnie as part of this program. He's a big part of it, and I don't know we could do what we do without him," says Bixby Football Head Coach Loren Montgomery.

Vinnie is an offensive assistant, "He's just here to help out and do whatever he can do to make this team better," says Coach Montgomery.

Hondros is a dedicated volunteer who shows up for the Spartans daily. He never misses a practice or a game.

"I come every day because I like to be part of the team," says Hondros.

One of Hondros's top jobs is to help with Scout Cards. He's well-known for his sideline smiles too.

"Vinnie's been here as long as I can remember. Growing up watching the games from the stands, I'd see Vinnie down there always with a smile on his face with a fist bump," says Brody Duffel, a junior on the team.

Vinnie is a big sports fan who came to the program 13 years ago through his best friend Patrick. Patrick also helps on the sidelines, and the team refers to both guys as their hype men.

"They're always telling us good job after every play, no matter what happens. They're always there on the sidelines saying good stuff," says Christian Kaiser, a senior on the team.

Molding players into good people is a big part of Bixby football. The program focuses on core values like integrity and consistency.

"Core values not only apply here, but we have something called "the other 21"- it's the other 21 hours we're not here, we're not on the football field or in the weight room is when those are most important," says Duffel.

Coach Montgomery adds, "One of our core values is selflessness. Vinnie just demonstrates that because he's always there. He can help out all of our players. He's always willing to pump the guys up, maybe when they don't have a great play. He's always there during the huddle. He's always giving the guys fist bumps when they come out on the field."

Vinnie has weathered it all with the team and has seven championship rings to show for it. If the players on the field are the muscle of the program, they say that Vinnie is the heart.

"He's such a positive person, and seeing him brings genuine joy to the team," says Duffel.

Hondros is a Spartan with Spirit and a champion of all.

"I love this team," says Hondros.

"He's just an all-around great guy," says Coach Montgomery.

If Hondros looks familiar, it may be because he recently threw out the first pitch at a Tulsa Driller's Game. He's been doing that as well for over a dozen years too.

