Bixby boy rescues little sister from carjacker

BIXBY, Okla. — Big brother, protector, and hero.

A Bixby boy was honored for his quick actions that saved his and his sister's life last year. He was presented with the Citizen Medal of Valor yesterday.

It was October 2020 and the kids were waiting inside a parked car at a QuikTrip when a suspect jumped in.

In a split second, Malachi made the quick decision to jump out of the car and pull his sister out before the suspect could take off.

He says while he was scared, he just leaped into action.

"It was kind of like an instinct like you're ready for it you're ready for it and you're ready to go and you're ready to go get out of there get out of there just you know," Malachi said.

The suspect was later arrested.

