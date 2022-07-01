Bigfoot is scaring up tourism dollars for Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Summer is bringing an increase in tourists across a section of the Sooner state... but not for the reason most think.

While some head to Southeastern Oklahoma for its breathtaking views and sparkling lakes, others are on the lookout for a legendary creature said to be living in the lush forest: Bigfoot.

Tourism officials confirm there are more unofficial Bigfoot sightings in McCurtain County, Oklahoma than anywhere else in the state. Whether you believe it or not, one thing is for sure; Bigfoot is big business here.

"It's constant growth. We don't have an off-season. It's always busy," says retailer Janet Cress.

Cress started running Janet's Treasure Chest in Broken Bow over 20 years ago.

"Everyone comes in and asks about Bigfoot. The number one question they ask is, Is Bigfoot real? And the answer is yes!" says Cress.

A super-sized Sasquatch statue sits outside her store. Inside there are six rooms stocked with souvenirs, including over 1,500 Bigfoot items.

KJRH

"We have big foot hair. We have bigfoot salt and pepper shakers, Bigfoot shot glasses, all kinds of souvenirs for Bigfoot," says Cress.

She's not the only one leaning into the legend. You can take a spin at Bigfoot Speedway, grab some garb at Bigfoot T-shirts, and at Mountain Fork Brewery, you can even order a 'Squatch Burger.'

One local man, however, says Bigfoot is doing more than scaring up tourism dollars. He says he saw the creature while turkey hunting there in the woods.

"He's there. I saw him," says Charles Benton.

KJRH

