Bartlesville's Westside Community Center evolves for community's needs

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Green Country youth organization is rolling with the punches and stepping up in Bartlesville.

The Westside Community Center is evolving and expanding to meet its community’s needs, even in a pandemic. Right now, a lot of its focus is on students.

The WCC has after-school and summer programs for under-served children. 32 are enrolled for the summer, at least 20 more are on a waiting list.

Those who run the WCC want to ease the struggle kids have experienced while going to school in a pandemic.

They received a grant to hire a certified school teacher who helps with tutoring.

“Give those that are at a disadvantage a little more advantage by helping them with their homework. An assessment was done to find out where they needed help, and we made sure they got that help,” Lorront Carney said, the WCC’s executive director.

A lot of the students struggle with reading, Carney says. So, they purchased more books. They also updated the computer lab.

Before becoming student-focused, the center was transformed into a homeless center in February, during the winter storm.

To make sure they are better prepared for the next time of need, Carney is working with the City of Bartlesville’s emergency department on building an emergency shelter. One big enough to fit 100 people.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the WCC’s efforts may call (918)336-6760.

