Polling place church in Brookside posts questionable message on voting day

TULSA, OK (KJRH) - A polling place created some controversy on voting day morning after displaying a message outside that some took as political.

Brookside Church posted Ecclesiastes 10:2 the day before runoff elections.

"The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left," the sign read.

The sign was taken down more than two hours after polls opened Tuesday morning, when disgruntled drivers who saw the sign took to Facebook to voice their concerns. The church's page complied and agreed the message could be perceived as polarizing.

"When we realized exactly the bible verse our secretary stuck up, we yanked it down immediately," Pastor Brandon McCombs said. "Our goal is not to be controversial, not to blow up social media."

But voters who saw the sign after the fact still viewed it as problematic.

"My first reaction was that I didn't care for the sign," voter Pam Diaz said. "Our nation has become so polarized, and so a quote or a sign like this is the right putting the left down."

Voter Drew Boone agreed: "It seems like it's intended to be a political joke, and maybe a little bit of a religious message as well, but probably just bad-timed humor for a polling place."

Tulsa County Election Secretary Gwen Freeman said she reached out to the State Election Board about the issue, "but before we were able to garner any advice on what to do about this particular problem, the folks had already taken down the sign with their apologies."

Pastor Brandon McCombs said the sign will be changed again next week, and go back to business as usual.