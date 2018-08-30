Police investigating green country school threat

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. -- Parents at Drumright Public Schools received a letter saying a threat was made by a student.

The school superintendent says once they heard about the threat, they immediately started an investigating and called law enforcement.

The letter says no students or staff were in immediate danger.

It went on to say school disciplinary and potential law enforcement action will be taken.

Drumright police confirm they are investigating the threat that involved a 13-year-old boy and that nothing dangerous was brought to school.

