Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Podcast: What's in the Olympic swag bag?

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Dalilah Muhammad of Team United States celebrates after winning silver in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Podcast: What's in the Olympic swag bag?
Posted at 7:07 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 08:28:42-04

The Village

Hats, special podium shoes and loungewear designed by Kim Kardashian.

Those are the best things that came in Team USA's Olympic swag bags, according to hurdler Dalilah Muhammad.

The two-time Olympian stopped by In The Village to chat about her old superstition of never packing anything silver, how she shaved 1.6 seconds off her time and her approach to staying grounded. 

Muhammad also spills the truth on those viral cardboard beds. 

You can listen to the full conversation on Spotify or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/in-the-village-nbc-olympics/episodes/f6c0eec9-7081-4f76-9102-e6491620b6b1

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lexus logo
Tokyo Olympics Learn More