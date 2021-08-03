Olympic Basketball Day 11: Doncic, Dragic dominate vs. Germany

Slovenia vs. Germany

BOX SCORE

Slovenia and Germany were the first two teams to tip off quarterfinal action. Slovenia ran away with it, winning 94-70, ending Germany's time in Tokyo.

Luka Doncic and company got out to a quick start and never really looked back. Germany's Moe Wagner scored nine points off the bench, briefly helping them regain the lead in the second quarter.

In the end, Slovenia's duo of Doncic and Zoran Dragic was too much to overcome. Dragic's 27 points led all scorers on the night. Doncic was just two rebounds away from a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds.

United States vs. Spain

BOX SCORE

Team USA got off to another slow start, but finished strong against a dangerous Spanish team to win 95-81 Tuesday morning.

Despite the best efforts of Ricky Rubio (38 points, four rebounds), Kevin Durant and the U.S. were able to pull away from Spain late in the contest after a strong fourth quarter propelled them into a double-digit lead.

The U.S. are now guaranteed a chance to play for a medal after this big quarterfinal victory.

Italy vs. France

BOX SCORE

Italy and France put on quite a show in the penultimate men's quarterfinal tilt.

The first half was incredibly tight as both teams traded momentum swings ad nauseam. Rudy Gobert, of course, had a big impact for France in the first half, logging 12 points and three rebounds while wreaking havoc in the defensive end.

The French began to pull away after outscoring Italy 21-12 in the third quarter, but the Italians fought back to keep things interesting in the fourth, tying the game up once again at 66. Gobert continued to dominate in the paint, though, and France ultimately earned the 84-75 win to move on to the semis.

Australia vs. Argentina

These two teams will tip off at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 3rd. Coverage to come.