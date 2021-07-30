Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Who killed Brittany Phillips?

Maggie Zigman has been traveling the country for sixteen years.

A journey to find answers about who killed her daughter Brittany Phillips in her Tulsa apartment in 2004.

“I’ve traveled about 260 thousand miles, through 48 states," Zigman said.

Brittany graduated from Union High School and headed off to college in Florida. After her first semester, Brittany became homesick and moved back to Tulsa.

She then enrolled at Tulsa Community College and got her own apartment, just across from her old high school.

“We had never heard about anything bad happening,” Zigman said.

But months later, something really bad would happen.

It was September of 2004.

“Tuesday the 28th I tried calling her, didn’t get an answer,” Zigman said. “Tried calling her the 29th, didn’t get an answer.”

Maggie became worried and left a desperate message, but never heard from Brittany.

A few hours later, Maggie was awoken by a knock on the door.

The officer on the other side of the door told her that Brittany was dead.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado was a homicide detective with Tulsa police at the time.

Regalado says Brittany's killer had likely stalked her before.

“Whoever murdered her that night, more than likely had seen her before and knew that she lived in that apartment,” Regalado said.

Regalado came up with 276 suspects who either lived in or near the apartment complex.

“I’m talking thefts of women’s underwear. I’m talking of peeping toms, I’m talking of rapes,” Regalado said.

In 2019, DNA led to a possible suspect. However, that person was cleared.

If you have any information about the Sept. 27, 2004, murder of Brittany Phillips, contact the Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit at 918-596-9135

