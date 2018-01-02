Oklahoma defeated in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Georgia advances to national championship game with 54-48 double overtime victory over Oklahoma in Rose Bowl.

Georgia will face either Alabama or Clemson for the national title.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: