YouTube shooting: Shooter's family claims they warned police about potential attack

MENIFEE, Calif. — The family of the woman who allegedly shot three people at YouTube headquarters on Tuesday say they tried to warn police about a potential attack.

The family of Nasim Aghdam also described her as a peaceful person.

"She was a nice person," Agham's brother, who asked his name not be used, said. "I mean maybe not today, but she never hurt any creature."

Aghdam's family said her passion was preaching in favor of vegans and rallying against animal cruelty. In 2009, she was part of a PETA protest in San Diego.

The family says she felt she reached the most people through her YouTube page, but her relationship with the company turned ugly when YouTube changed its filters and she began to lose followers and viewers.

Nasim Aghdam’s family’s house in Menifee, CA. Family says they tried to warn police something might happen. Suspect’s family told them “YouTube ruined her life.” @10News pic.twitter.com/QqmKylxQtU — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) April 4, 2018

Aghdam's brother said his family began worrying about Nasim over the weekend. She was staying at her grandmother's home in 4S Ranch, California but she stopped answering her phone.

The family reported her missing to police.

Their fears only worsened when police told them that her car was found in Mountain View — just a half hour drive from YouTube's headquarters.

"I Googled 'Mountain View' and it was close to YouTube headquarters, and she had a problem with YouTube," Aghdam's brother said. "So I called that cop again and told him there’s a reason she went all the way from San Diego to there, so she might do something."

He said police told the family they would keep an eye on her. Twelve hours later, she was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting three YouTube employees.

"So they didn't do anything and she got killed," her brother said. "And three or four more people got hurt."

Her family said they're not sure why Aghdam decided to confront YouTube on Tuesday, but her birthday is April 4. She would have turned 39.

Instead of celebrating, they are mourning.

"It's not easy but it is what it is," her brother said. "I was too late."