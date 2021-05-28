World War II veteran to celebrate Memorial Day following stroke recovery

BOCA RATON, Fla. — This Memorial Day, a Boca Raton family is happy to have their World War II veteran still with them after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.

Robert Kubiak, 96, was a member of the 449th Bomb Group of the U.S. Air Corps, and the last one alive of the 10-member crew

In April, Kubiak suffered a stroke while eating breakfast with his daughter, Mary. Kubiak was taken to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

"When they told me I had to take my clothes off, I thought to myself, 'boy, this would be one hell of a party,'" Kubiak said.

Less than two months later, Kubiak said he is back to 100%.

"I feel now like I did when I went into the hospital. Even better," Kubiak said.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Brian Snelling said time is crucial during a stroke and their team was able to help Kubiak get the blood flowing in his brain again.

"The most important thing is time," Snelling said.

Snelling said a stroke can happen to anyone, and the Kubaiks acted quickly to help save Robert's life.

SPOTTING SIGNS OF STROKE:

Neurosurgeon talks about spotting signs of stroke

"If it weren't for all of those people, I wouldn't be here," Kubiak said.

Mary said this weekend, the family will have a funeral for Robert's brother who died last year.

"My brother, Orval, was also a pilot during World War II," Kubiak said.

Mary added she is happy to still have her father healthy.

"We are so glad he was well taken care of and around for this Memorial Day," Mary said.

This story was originally published by Miranda Christian at WPTV.