World Cup teams abandon rainbow armband after learning of consequences

The European soccer teams that were planning to wear rainbow armbands during the World Cup have decided against the decision.

The Royal Dutch Futbol Association, which had spearheaded the movement, said FIFA told them a player wearing the OneLove armband would receive a yellow card.

The OneLove armbands were to be worn by the team captains of the Dutch, England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland and Denmark.

The OneLove campaign is meant to show solidarity with all people across the globe. The rainbow lettering is commonly seen as a nod to the LGBTQ community.

Qatar, which is hosting the World Cup, has faced criticism for human rights abuses.

The Royal Dutch Futbol Association said it was willing to pay a possible fine for the captain to wear an armband. It was critical of FIFA for alerting them of the decision a day before their game and threatening to punish the players.

"This goes against the spirit of our sport that connects millions of people," the association said.

The Royal Dutch Futbol Association added it would take a "critical look at our relationship with FIFA in the coming period."