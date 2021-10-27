Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Woman in Thailand accused of cutting rope holding painters at high-rise

items.[0].image.alt
Surat Sappakun/AP
A Myanmar national identified as Song, one of two painters rescued from a high-rise condominium in Thailand, talks to reporters at Pak Kret police station in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A resident of the building cut the support rope for the two painters, apparently angry she wasn't told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said Wednesday. The woman is facing charges of attempted murder, according to a police official. (AP Photo/Surat Sappakun)
Thailand Safety Rope Cut
Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 18:59:19-04

A woman in Thailand is facing attempted murder charges and property destruction charges for allegedly cutting the support rope for two painters working on a high-rise condominium.

The Associated Press reported that the woman was angry that she hadn't been notified that they would be doing work outside her room, so she allegedly cut the rope, leaving them hanging above the 26th floor.

The painters were eventually saved by a couple whose husband first noticed one of the painters signaling help.

At first, the 34-year-old woman denied she was the alleged culprit. Still, after she was confronted with forensic evidence and footage of the incident, she confessed but denied any intention to kill the workers.

The AP reported that the woman was temporarily released, but police said an indictment would be filed at the provincial court within 15 days.

The news outlet reported that the woman faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7