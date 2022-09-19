Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

What was the note left on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin?

Britain Royals Funeral
Phil Noble/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried during her funeral at the Westminster Abbey, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain Royals Funeral
Posted at 7:27 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 08:27:16-04

If you watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, you might have noticed a handwritten note on top of her coffin.

The note was left by King Charles III for his mother. It read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Elizabeth’s coffin was also topped with the imperial state crown and regalia.

Charles became Great Britain’s first new monarch in over 70 years after Elizabeth’s death earlier this month.

He is the oldest of Elizabeth's fourth children. He was just 3 years old when his mother became the British monarch.

Charles' two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, were also on hand at Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7