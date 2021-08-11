Watch
West Virginia college to charge unvaccinated students $750

Sakchai Lalit/AP
Students at a private college in West Virginia will be charged if they are unvaccinated.
Posted at 8:22 PM, Aug 10, 2021
Unvaccinated students who attend West Virginia Wesleyan College will be charged a $750 fee for the fall semester, the school announced.

The private liberal arts college is also requiring students who do not submit proof of vaccination status to undergo free weekly surveillance testing. In addition, unvaccinated students will be required to wear a mask indoors and remain socially distant from others.

"Students who are unvaccinated will be subject to student judicial action if they do not adhere to the “Arrival on Campus” policies regarding wearing masks, COVID-19 testing, social distancing, etc.," the school stated on its website.

West Virginia Wesleyan College says 90% of its faculty and staff are vaccinated.

"For the College to truly return to a new normal and deliver a high-quality educational experience, we encourage all of our students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated prior to the start of the Fall 2021 Semester," the school said.

Vaccines are not mandated at the college. However, the school says it will review the decision after the COVID-19 vaccine is formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Currently, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have received emergency use authorization.

