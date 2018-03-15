Watchdog group says it found asbestos in store makeup

There's a new warning about makeup. A watchdog group says it has found asbestos in several products, sold in a store targeted to teens and young girls.

What do you think of when you hear the word asbestos?

“I think of like commercials like where your loved one has been exposed to asbestos and you die,” one woman says. “I'm like, 'Oh my God,' it's terrible.”

Another woman said, “Like in a house that's like shut down forever” she says. “There's asbestos in a house.”

You don't usually think of makeup.Danny Katz with U.S. PIRG, a consumer watchdog group said it tested more than a dozen make up products and found "high levels of asbestos" in three. They're all sold at Claire's, a store with products aimed toward girls and young women.

“It's completely unacceptable to have asbestos in these products,” Katz says. “Asbestos if you inhale it or ingested it can lead to lung cancer it can lead to mesothelioma, which is cancer of the internal organs, and if you apply it over skin over time it can also increase the risk of skin cancer."

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that can be found in talc, a common product in many makeup products. But Katz says it's a company's responsibility to make sure the talc it uses hasn't been contaminated.

“We need Claire's to remove these products from the shelves and we need them to figure out how asbestos got in their products to begin with,” Katz says. “We need Congress and the FDA to take action. We need to ban asbestos from beauty care products and makeup.”

Right now, Katz and U.S. PIRG are urging us to avoid products with talc until federal laws change.

It's not the first time Claire's has come under scrutiny for this. Just four months ago, Claire's pulled some items after independent lab tests found evidence of asbestos, then said its own initial testing found no problems.

Regarding these latest allegations, Claire's released a statement saying,

"At Claire’s, customer safety is of paramount concern, and we pride ourselves in providing our customers with quality products that we stand by, so we wish to address a recent report that cosmetics sold by Claire’s may contain asbestos. We want to assure our customers that all of our products are safe and asbestos-free.



Claire’s categorically denies that the testing by STAT, relied upon by PIRG, is accurate. The test methods that were used by STAT are obsolete and unreliable, and STAT is not certified to perform the type of testing necessary for talc-based products. In contrast, Claire’s has conducted extensive testing and investigation in cooperation with relevant authorities, including the FDA, Health Canada, and a number of EU enforcement agencies, to demonstrate that Claire’s products are asbestos-free and comply with all relevant safety regulations. Indeed, testing by an independent laboratory of fifteen samples confirms that the products tested by STAT are asbestos-free. In addition, testing of more than 85 samples using the most up to date test methods has been conducted by independent laboratories both in the USA and Europe. In addition, several cosmetic products sold by Claire’s have been tested by Health Canada and the Dutch Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT). This extensive testing conducted by four separate laboratories has confirmed that these cosmetics products do not contain asbestos. In addition, all our powder-based cosmetics use the same base formulation, utilizing Merck certified asbestos-free talc, which is the same talc used in other well-known cosmetic brands."

U.S. PIRG replied to Claire’s response: