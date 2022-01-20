Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argue is vital for protecting democracy has been blocked by a Republican filibuster.

The vote was expected, but it is still a setback for President Joe Biden and his party.

Democrats immediately pivoted toward a Senate rules change to push past the filibuster, but that too is expected to fail.

They would need 50 votes to change the Senate rules.

However, with the Senate split 50-50 and Biden unable to persuade two holdout Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the rule change will also fail.

The president has warned that democracy is at stake if Congress doesn't act. During a press conference Wednesday, Biden wouldn't commit to saying future elections would be legitimate if the voting rights bills fail.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be legit," Biden said. "The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed."