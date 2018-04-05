Video: Roof blown off Kansas middle school by heavy winds

Blustering winds blew the roof of a Kansas school clean off on Tuesday while students were in the building.

Security footage from the school shows the roof of Haviland Grade School peel off the top of the cafeteria as winds raced across the Kansas plains.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 70 children in grades kindergarten through eight were in the building at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported.

The Eagle also reports that wind speeds reached up to 70 mph around the time of the incident.

According to Haviland Grade School's Facebook page, the school canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday while repairs were done to the roof. The school expects classes to resume on Friday.

Haviland is located in central Kansas, about two hours east of Wichita.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.