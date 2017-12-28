Van drives into shoppers in downtown Seattle, at least four injured

Allison Horn
2:39 PM, Dec 28, 2017
3:05 PM, Dec 28, 2017
A shuttle van drove into a building in Seattle’s downtown shopping district about noon PT Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The van hit the building at 5th Ave. and Pine St. that housed a Gap store, witnesses reported on social media.

Seattle Fire reported four patients were taken to the hospital.

 

 

 

