US service member killed in blast in Syria, reports say

A US service member was killed in an improvised explosive device attack in the Manbij, Syria, area on Thursday, a US official with knowledge of the initial reports from the battlefield tells CNN.

Two members of the US-led coalition in Syria were killed and five were wounded in the attack, the coalition said.

The coalition said details about the incident are being withheld pending further investigation and that the names of those killed will be released "at the discretion of the pertinent national authorities."

