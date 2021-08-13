Watch
US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

Andrew Harnik/AP
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. With security rapidly deteriorating in Afghanistan, the United States is evacuating some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, and U.S. troops with be assisting at the Kabul airport. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
John Kirby
Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 20:32:20-04

WASHINGTON — Just weeks before the U.S. military is scheduled to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Pentagon is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

The State Department says the embassy will continue functioning.

"Our embassy remains open and our diplomatic mission will endure," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday, according to NPR.

Thursday’s dramatic decision to bring in thousands of additional U.S. troops is a sign of waning confidence in the Afghan government’s ability to hold off the Taliban surge.

The U.S. plans to completely withdraw from the country by Aug. 31.

