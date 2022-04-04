US seizes Russian oligarch's yacht in Spain

A $90 million yacht that belongs to a Russian oligarch was seized by Spain at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, officials said Monday.

The 255-foot yacht is owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who is currently facing sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the yacht is the first seizure of property belonging to a sanctioned individual with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It will not be the last,” Garland asserted. “Together, with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any individual whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war.”

The U.S. and Spain are part of a treaty that requires mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, the Justice Department said.

The yacht is now in Mallorca, Spain and will be subject to forfeiture.