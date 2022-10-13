Watch Now
US national park rangers warn visitors of strange reason for traffic buildup this time of year

Utah national park livestock blocking roadway
CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 23:05:22-04

Visitors at a Utah national park are warning visitors of possibly heavy traffic because of a surprising reason.

Rangers with the U.S. National Forrest Service said that livestock are on the move at the state's Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Officials are warning visitors this time of year to be careful.

They say while roadways might be blocked by moving livestock, it is possible to move forward in vehicles.

Rangers ask visitors to move "very, very slowly" with vehicles and to be extra careful while going around blind curves.

One Ranger captured some enchanting video of sheep moving across a roadway in the park, appearing to be a sea of the animals in central Utah.

