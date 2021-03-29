Menu

US church membership drops below 50% for first time, poll finds

Tom Sheeran/AP
St. Peter Church in Cleveland is see Wednesday March 7, 2012. The Vatican has taken the extraordinary step of overruling the closing of 13 U.S. parishes, a lawyer who fought the cutbacks said Wednesday. The move represents a rare instance in which Rome has reversed a U.S. bishop on the shutdown of churches. The Congregation of the Clergy ruled last week that Bishop Richard Lennon of the Cleveland Diocese had failed to follow procedure in the closings three years ago, attorney Peter Borre said. St. Peter Church is one of the churches effected by the decision. (AP Photo/Tom Sheeran)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 16:27:35-04

A majority of Americans are not church members, according to a Gallup poll released Monday, marking a first in the poll’s 80-year history.

According to Gallup, 47% of Americans were members of a religious institution in 2020, whether it be a church, synagogue, mosque or other religious body. The 2020 figures are part of a trend that began in 2000, showing a steady decline in church membership.

While church membership generally remained around 70% through much of the 21st century, church membership declined from 70% in 2000 to 47% in 2020. While millennials are less likely than other generations to be tied to a religion, all living generations have seen their membership drop.

Gallup found that in 2000, 77% of those born before 1946 belonged to a church. Now, it’s 66%. In 2000, 67% of those born between 1946 and 1964 were church members. Now, it’s 58%. Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1980, saw a drop from 62% to 50% from 2000 to 2020.

While Gallup did not have data of millennial church membership from in 2000, those born during 1981 to 1996 saw a decline in church membership from 51% to 36 in the last decade.

While 53% say they are not members of a church, that does not mean all 53% of Americans have no religious affiliation. While only 36% of millennials are members a church, 31% say they have no religious affiliation, leaving one-third of millennials somewhere between being a member of a religious institution and not being religious at all.

The consequences of declining church membership can be felt throughout the US. While Gallup says there is not a precise number, the organization estimates that thousands of churches in the US are closing each year.

