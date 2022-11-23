University of Maine unveils first bio-based 3D printed house

The University of Maine has unveiled a unique 3d-printed house.

It's the world's first bio-based 3D-printed house because it's made entirely with bio-based materials, the university said in a news release.

It was built in partnership with the Department of Energy.

The 600-square-foot home includes 3D-printed floors, walls, and a roof made of wood fiber and bio-resin.

It is fully recyclable and also contains 100% wood insulation.

Officials said construction waste was nearly eliminated due to the precision of the printing process.