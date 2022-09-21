Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

United forced to ground some planes that missed inspection

FAA New York
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., on July 1, 2020.
FAA New York
Posted at 12:25 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 13:25:15-04

United reportedly grounded more than two dozen planes this week after realizing they didn't undergo a required inspection.

According to CNBC, the impacted planes are all Boeing 777-200 airliners. The planes are required to undergo inspections for the wing leading-edge panels.

United reportedly uncovered the missed inspections during an internal audit.

The carrier said the missed inspections resulted in 18 canceled flights on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"We've completed inspections on 10 of those aircraft, and are working with the FAA to return others to service while inspections are ongoing over the next two weeks," United said, according to a statement obtained by Reuters.

United reportedly doesn't anticipate more cancelations due to the missed inspection.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7