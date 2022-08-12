Unique sport of turtle racing attracts people to small Minnesota town

PERHAM, Minn. — A unique sport is putting the spotlight on a small Minnesota town.

Every Wednesday, people from all over gather in Perham to participate in turtle racing.

"45 years ago, we started racing turtles in the alleyway behind the post office. And it evolved over the years," Perham Chamber of Commerce director Nick Murdock said to CBS affiliate WCCO.

The races now take part in the courtyard behind the chamber of commerce.

The news outlet reported anywhere from 200 to 500 racers come out each week.

According to the news outlet, competitors can either pick a turtle when they arrive or bring their own.

But turtles that are painted can participate, the news outlet reported.

The chamber says no experience is necessary, and anyone who shows up can race.

According to the city's website, the races run from June through August.