Twitter says it has suspended 1.2 million accounts for promoting 'terrorist content' since Aug. 2015

In a blog post on Thursday, Twitter says it has suspended more than 1.2 million accounts for promoting terrorism-related content between August 2015 and December 2017.

The announcement came as part of the company's 12th biannual Twitter Transparency Report.

The company also reported that more that 274,000 of those accounts were suspended in the last reporting period from July 2017 and December 2017, and nearly three quarters of those accounts were suspended before even sending a tweet.

Terror groups like ISIS have been known to be active on Twitter, and use the social networking site as a recruiting tool to attract new members.

Despite Twitter's report, the company continues ot face criticism on how it handles issues relating to harassment and hate speech. In December, the company announced new rules for banning accounts that affiliate with white nationalism and other groups that promote hate speech.