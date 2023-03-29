Twitter restricts Marjorie Taylor Greene over trans 'Vengeance' tweet

Twitter has temporarily restricted U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account after she tweeted a poster of a rally called the "Trans Day of Vengeance."

Greene's tweet, which has since been deleted by Twitter, was posted following the Nashville shooting at a private Christian school Monday that left six people dead, including three 9-year-old children. Police said the shooter, who was shot and killed during the incident, was transgender.

Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, shared a screenshot on her personal account Tuesday of a notice saying her account had violated Twitter's rules and would have certain features restricted for seven days.

Twitter’s @ellagirwin claims no one was given a “strike” for warning the American people of political violence planned at the Supreme Court.Yet my official CONGRESSIONAL account was banned for 7 days for exposing Antifa’s plan for violence on the “Trans Day of Vengeance.”… https://t.co/L6jVrR4RRC pic.twitter.com/UKbrVLgTgz — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2023

Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, said the company did a "sweep" of the platform to remove over 5,000 tweets and retweets of the rally poster.

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," Irwin tweeted. "'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok."

"The graphic was reported by a high number of users across our platform yesterday and yes, I'm sure the timing of that was due to heightened sensitivity to the language, given the tragic events in Nashville," Irwin added. "We always evaluate tweets driving a sudden spike in user complaints."

Greene is among several conservative lawmakers who have criticized transgender rights on Capitol Hill. She previously backed legislation to ban the pride flag from U.S. embassies and also supported banning transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

It's not the first time Greene has violated Twitter's terms of use. Her personal account was suspended last year for tweets that violated Twitter's COVID misinformation policy. She was also suspended multiple times in 2021 over claims of election fraud.