Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN for defamation

Former President Donald Trump is suing CNN for $475 million in damages, claiming he was defamed by the news network.

According to The Associated Press, the lawsuit centers on the term "The Big Lie," which is often repeated on the network as journalists and commentators describe Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election being rigged.

Trump also claims CNN is escalating attacks against him out of fear he will run for president in 2024.

CNN has not commented on the lawsuit.

In a statement, Trump said he plans to file lawsuits against other media companies for their "lies, defamation, and wrongdoing."

Trump added that he will take action against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol for failing to investigate "presidential election fraud."

There's no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes.