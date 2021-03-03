Trial of Derek Chauvin to begin March 8 in murder of George Floyd; here’s how to watch it

On Monday, March 8, the first trial in the death of George Floyd is scheduled to start with jury selection procedures. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

What happened:

Officers responded to a store in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 where Floyd was and accused him of using counterfeit money. Chauvin is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s head and neck for more than eight minutes, resulting in his death. Floyd can be heard on cell phone video gasping for air and telling Chauvin and three other officers nearby that he couldn’t breathe.

Video of Floyd’s final moments was widely shared on social media and sparked demonstrations around the world against police misconduct and anti-Black racism.

"The death of George Floyd was a watershed moment in our country," commented Scott Tufts, Court TV Senior Vice President. "Given the cultural impact it had from the beginning, this trial is one that needs full transparency and we are pleased that Hennepin County court officials share that view.”

This will be the first time a trial in Minnesota has aired on television and Court TV will be covering the proceedings gavel-to-gavel.

When does the trial start:

Jury selection for Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday, March 8, with opening statements scheduled a few weeks later.

How long will it last:

While the exact length depends on many factors, it is expected to take about 6 weeks.

How can I watch:

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage. The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com , and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

In addition to in-depth reporting and expert analysis from veteran legal journalists - most of whom are lawyers - Court TV’s extensive coverage will include new virtual recreations, and insights and discussions from attorneys, investigators and forensic experts.

How can I follow updates:

Court TV will be updating their website, CourtTV.com, as well as their social media platforms and Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

We will also post the latest developments on the trial on our website and social media platforms.

What about the other officers:

Judge Peter Cahill ruled last month to hold Chauvin’s trial separately from the other three former officers. He said given the “physical limitations” of the courtroom and coronavirus safety protocols, it was impossible to have four defendants together.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are scheduled to face trial later this summer on charges of aiding and abetting murder.

