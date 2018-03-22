Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus dies as stores prepare to close for good

Charles Lazarus, who founded Toys "R" Us 70 years ago, died Monday, a week after the company announced it will be forced to shut down its U.S. operations.

Lazarus, 94, no longer had any ownership position in the chain. He started the company as a 25-year old in 1948, anticipating that the post-war baby boom would create demand for baby supplies and toys. He stayed on as CEO until 1994.

