Tinder to launch feature that'll let you run background checks on potential dates

Tinder will soon launch a new feature that would offer a criminal background check on potential dates.

According to a press release, the background check would run through Garbo, a female-founded, non-profit background check platform.

All a user would need is to provide a first name and phone number or full name.

Then Garbo would pull a person's criminal history by collecting public records and reports of violence or abuse, including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes.

“For far too long women and marginalized groups in all corners of the world have faced many barriers to resources and safety,” said Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group, in the news release. “We recognize corporations can play a key role in helping remove those barriers with technology and a true collaboration rooted in action. In partnership with Match Group, Garbo’s thoughtful and groundbreaking consumer background check will enable and empower users with information, helping create equitable pathways to safer connections and online communities across tech.”

Match Group, Tinder's parent company, is working with Garbo to work out how the yet-to-be-determined price so it's accessible to most users.

Testing the new feature will occur in the coming months and then be adopted on Tinder later this year, Match Group said.