Tiger, panther cub seized at Tijuana Airport

Marie Estrada
12:46 AM, Mar 21, 2018
2 hours ago
A tiger and panther cub pair was seized at the Tijuana Airport Tuesday. Both are safe an in custody. Officials say the cubs were found inside a wooden box with no documentation. 

Both were sent from the State of Mexico, but officials say their final destination is unclear. 

This isn't the first time a tiger cub has been taken in. Last August a tiger cub was seized from a car at the border by Customs and Border Protection officers. 

That cub has been under the care of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. 

