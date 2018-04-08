Three women found dead of suspected overdoses in Akron, Ohio

AKRON - Akron, Ohio police are investigating after three women were found dead inside a home on Saturday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. while officers were conducting a welfare check at a house in Akron.

According to department, the officers first tried knocking on the door and when no one answered, they began looking through the windows and saw a woman on the floor. They then forced entry inside and discovered two other women.

All three women were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS of suspected drug overdoses.

Police aren't releasing their names at this time, but say they were 20, 20 and 21-years-old.