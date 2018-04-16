Tax Day 2018: Where you can cash in on freebies and deals

Tuesday, April 17 is Tax Day. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, this is your reminder. If you have, now's your chance to cash in on some freebies and deals in honor of the dreaded day.

Boston Market

Participating locations nationwide are offering a $10.40 Tax Day Special which includes a half chicken meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink. Find a location near you.

Bruegger's Bagels

From April 9 to April 17 get 20% off catering orders in honor of Tax Week Relief. Get more info here. Find a location near you.

Firehouse Subs

From April 17 to April 19 you can get a FREE medium sub when you buy a full priced medium or large sub, chips & drink. Get the coupon here.

Great American Cookie

Get a free Cookies & Cream Cookie at participating locations on April 17. Find a location near you.

Kona Ice

Get a free Kona Ice on April 17 from your local Kona truck. Find a truck near you.

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Get 5 free pounds of document shredding until April 28. 2018. Get the coupon here.

Sonny's BBQ

Get half-price St. Louis Rib dinners on April 17. Choose either Sweet and Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Ribs with two sidekicks and bread. Find a location near you.

Sonic Drive-In

Cheeseburgers are half price every Tuesday for Family Night from 5 p.m. to close. Find a location near you.