Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Tastykake cupcakes recalled due to possible presence of metal wire

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are delivery trucks as Tastykake marks its 100th anniversary Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014, in Philadelphia. Tastykake made 100 cakes on its first day of business in 1914. Now, it produces nearly 5 million cakes, doughnuts, cookies and pies each day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Tastykakes 100 Years
Posted at 3:28 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 16:28:22-04

Tastykake is voluntarily recalling its multi-pack cupcakes due to concerns the product might have fragments of metal mesh wire in them, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The products were sold in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

"No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items," the FDA said.

Consumers are asked to throw the product out. They can also return the product to the place it was purchased for a refund.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7