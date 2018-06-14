Target apologizes for `Baby Daddy` Father's Day card, pulls item from shelves

With Father's Day right around the corner, many are hitting up big box stores to find the right gift for dad, but one shopper was less than pleased when she saw what Target had to offer: a card embossed with the words "Baby Daddy" featuring a black couple.

Takeisha Sanders took to Facebook to voice her outrage, writing on the social media post: "You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!"

The card is now being removed from 900 Target stores, according to Fortune.

The retailer has also said they are sorry for selling the item. "We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended," the company wrote in a Twitter post.

Thanks for sharing this with us. We assure you it is never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 12, 2018

Father's Day is Sunday, June 17. Here are some deals and freebies you can use to show dad you care.