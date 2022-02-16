Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

KATY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene.

The shootout happened Tuesday night in Katy, about 30 miles west of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez says the deputies responded after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez says the suspect shot at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire.

The deputies were hit, and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said the initial call came at 8 p.m., and it was regarding a firearm discharging inside the residence, the Associated Press reported.

Toquica told reporters that the deputies - ages 27 and 28 - had been on the force for one year and the other for two, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that one of the deputies was struck in the right leg while the other was struck in the leg and grazed in the head and left ear.

The shooting was under investigation.