Study finds fans are ready to watch live sporting events in person again

A recent survey by Oracle Food and Beverage found that sports fans are ready to attend games in person again.

Three-thousand people in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia were surveyed, and 83% said they are ready to watch sports again in stadiums.

"From season ticket holders to casual fans, consumers are looking forward to the return of in-person events, but like so many industries, sports and entertainment won’t return to the status quo for some time, if ever,” said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president, and general manager, Oracle Food and Beverage, in a press release. “Operators have worked hard during the shutdown to create better, safer experiences that customers not only want but have come to expect. Technology will play a key role in the evolution of the 360-degree fan experience.”

According to the survey, 23% of males and 19% of females said they shed "a few tears” over missing live sports.

Sports fans also miss stadium food. According to the survey, 33% missed hot foods, including hamburgers and hot dogs, and 16% missed cold beverages.

Fans said that once they get back into stadiums, they plan to skipping the line and ordering from their seat.