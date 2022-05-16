Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for the NBA

Warriors Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Warriors Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:45:22-04

Steph Curry finally has his college degree after leaving school more than a decade ago.

The basketball superstar left Davidson College in North Carolina for the NBA 13 years ago.

According to ESPN, Curry left Davidson one semester before graduating in 2009.

The Golden State Warriors tweeted Curry completed his final semester this spring.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Curry wasn’t able to attend the commencement ceremony due to the Western Conference finals starting this week.

Davidson College said it will welcome Curry back on campus this season, so he can get his diploma.

Curry’s number will likely be retired at Davidson now that he has graduated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7